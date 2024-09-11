Cipher Brief Experts Offer Reflections on 9/11 – and What Came After

SPECIAL REPORT — It’s been a very long ride since terrorists sent by al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden set out on a fateful mission to deliver terror to America on September 11, 2001. For most of the new generation of military and intelligence recruits, it’s something they only read about in history books or hear about from the previous generation, but for others who were working for the government, that day is one that will never be forgotten.

Some 23 years later, they still remember where they were, and the series of events that were set off that day that would change their lives.