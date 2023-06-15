Sign up to our free email newsletter »

National Security is Everyone's Business

June 17, 2023 | 5:13 AM ET

China’s Quantum Leap Enters New Phase, After Unlikely Beginnings 

Members Only Subscribe to read the full article
June 15th, 2023 by Anastasiia Carrier, Contributing Journalist

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING — Ten years after Edward Snowden revealed the extent of a sprawling American surveillance program, China and the U.S. are now locked in a neck-and-neck race for quantum supremacy that — at least for Beijing — began in earnest when that former U.S. contractor landed in Hong Kong, wielding a trove of top-secret documents.

“It is no coincidence that when Snowden defected to China, they (Chinese leadership) immediately started ramping up quantum networks and their quantum computing program,” said Paul Dabbar, former U.S. Under Secretary for Science and Energy, during a recent House Science, Space and Technology Committee hearing. 

The Cipher Brief has become the most popular outlet for former intelligence officers; no media outlet is even a close second to The Cipher Brief in terms of the number of articles published by formers.” —Sept. 2018, Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 62

Access all of The Cipher Brief‘s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+Member.

Continue Reading

Get access to all our briefs

Sign up Today

Categorized as:China Quantum United StatesTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close