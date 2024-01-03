Calculating the Impact of the Drone Strike that Killed Saleh Al-Arouri

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW – A drone strike that killed the deputy chief of Hamas’s political arm, Saleh Al-Arouri and five others in southern Beirut on Tuesday could increase the intensity of potential proxy attacks against the U.S. and Israel as the fourth anniversary of the U.S. strike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, approaches.

Cipher Brief Expert and former National Intelligence Manager for Iran at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence Norm Roule told The Cipher Brief on Wednesday that “Arouri’s death will likely increase the intensity of these attacks. US military and diplomatic personnel will probably be on alert throughout the Middle East.”