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The Intelligence Community’s Acquisition Revolution: Can Washington Move Fast Enough?

Gloria Glaubman
Gloria Glaubman
By Gloria Glaubman
Former Senior Cyber Advisor at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo
Gloria Glaubman served as the Senior Cyber Advisor at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo from 2023 to 2025, supporting cybersecurity collaboration across U.S.–Japan diplomatic, defense, and commercial sectors. Her background in national security, cyber policy, and executive-level technical advisory informed her contributions to efforts aimed at strengthening cyber resilience. During her tenure in government, she worked on initiatives involving information-sharing frameworks and the integration of critical and emerging technologies to address evolving threats and promote innovation.

OPINION -- On February 9, the CIA announced a major overhaul of its technology acquisition from the private sector. Director John Ratcliffe described it as “a radical shift towards a culture of speed, agility, and innovation,” while Deputy Director Michael Ellis declared that “CIA is open for business” in areas ranging from AI to microelectronics. With DARPA veteran Efstathia Fragogiannis now leading procurement, the agency is attempting to dismantle structural barriers that have long prevented it from rapidly adopting commercial innovation.

The announcement is significant in its own right. But it is not occurring in isolation. It comprises a broader wave of institutional reforms; at least four major initiatives were launched in rapid succession, all aimed at the same challenge: the national security enterprise must move at the speed of modern technology.

The CIA acquisition overhaul is the most visible. For years, intelligence community procurement timelines have been a frustration for innovative companies. Startups with relevant capabilities have routinely found the contracting process so slow and opaque that many simply walked away. The new framework seeks to fix this problem at a structural level, not just through incremental process tweaks. Fragogiannis’ DARPA background suggests an effort to import that organization’s flexible, high-tempo acquisition model into Langley.

A second reform is the creation of the AI Information Sharing and Analysis Center (AI-ISAC), mandated by the White House’s AI Action Plan and led by the Department of Homeland Security in coordination with Commerce and the Office of the National Cyber Director. In contrast to traditional ISACs, which are organized by infrastructure sector, the AI-ISAC is organized around a technology. This reflects an important shift: AI is now a cross-cutting capability that creates new vulnerabilities across every sector simultaneously.

Third is ANCHOR, the Alliance of National Councils for Homeland Operational Durability, which will replace the long-standing Critical Infrastructure Partnership Advisory Council (CIPAC). CIPAC served for nearly two decades as a principal mechanism for government–industry collaboration on infrastructure security, but its dissolution in 2025 highlighted the demand for a more modern framework. ANCHOR is intended to provide that replacement, with updated structures designed to better reflect today’s threat environment.

The fourth and most consequential change is the forthcoming National Cybersecurity Strategy. National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross has previewed a six-pillar approach focused on shaping adversary behavior, modernizing federal systems, securing critical infrastructure, maintaining dominance in emerging technologies, improving the regulatory environment, and dealing with the cyber workforce gap. The emphasis on deterrence (moving from reactive defense to proactive shaping of adversary behavior) signals a strategic change that will directly affect how agencies rank and procure technology.

For those of us who have spent careers inside the federal government, this pattern is familiar: bold announcements, ambitious frameworks, and then the hard work of implementation against entrenched processes. The distinction today is the nature of the threat.

The rise of agentic AI, autonomous systems capable of planning and undertaking complex operations, has fundamentally changed the offense-defense balance in cyberspace. Adversaries are using these tools rapidly. Meanwhile, the U.S. national security enterprise is attempting to acquire comparable capabilities through legacy processes that were never designed for the pace of AI innovation. Every month of procurement delay is a month in which competitors gain ground.

For defense contractors and technology firms, these converging reforms create both opportunity and uncertainty. Across multiple agencies, the government is communicating a desire to interact more directly with industry and to adopt high-tech capabilities faster than before. The CIA’s explicit invitation to startups and innovators is the clearest expression yet that the Intelligence Community recognizes the immediacy.

But speed alone will not determine success. The companies most likely to benefit will be those that can demonstrate more than technical excellence. They have to demonstrate integration readiness, the ability to deploy solutions securely into government environments, interoperability alongside existing systems, and scalability within demanding compliance frameworks such as CMMC and emerging AI security standards. The era of selling isolated point solutions is ending; government customers increasingly need platforms and capabilities that fit within elaborate, mission-critical ecosystems.

Ultimately, the challenge is not simply to buy faster, but to buy smarter. Real progress will depend on enduring collaboration between government and industry, on integrating security by design, and on building acquisition models that reward outcomes rather than process.

Washington’s intent is clear. The scope of these projects demonstrates genuine recognition that the old ways are no longer sufficient. The real test will be whether that urgency can be maintained over the years, not just weeks.

If execution matches ambition, 2026 may be remembered as the year the national security enterprise finally began to close the gap between the speed of technological change and the speed of government response. That would represent more than an acquisition reform; it would represent a strategic transformation and a critical national advantage.

The Cipher Brief is committed to publishing a range of perspectives on national security issues submitted by deeply experienced national security professionals. Opinions expressed are those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of The Cipher Brief.

Have a perspective to share based on your experience in the national security field? Send it to Editor@thecipherbrief.com for publication consideration.

Read more expert-driven national security insights, perspective and analysis in The Cipher Brief

Gloria Glaubman
washingtonunited statesintelligenceforeign policyintelligence community

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