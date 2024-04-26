National Security is Everyone's Business

April 26th, 2024 | 12:22 PM ET

Russia’s Response to U.S. Aid: Shrugs, Disinformation and Warnings of Nuclear War

Posted: April 26th, 2024

By Stanislav Kucher

Stanislav Kucher is Editor-in-Chief of the Samizdat Online anti-censorship platform and a former Russian TV presenter. He left Russia in 2019.

By Tom Nagorski

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — Russia’s reaction to the new infusion of U.S. aid for Ukraine has ranged from shrugs to fury, from warnings of nuclear conflagration to arguments that the $61 billion will make no difference. Some top Russian propagandists have responded with conspiracy theories and disinformation. Overall, the Kremlin propaganda apparatus has kicked into high gear – but with a confusing mix of messages.

For months, Russia assumed that this part of its war in Ukraine was won: the flow of billions of dollars in American military aid was ending, and Russian forces would take advantage of shrinking Ukrainian air defenses and a rapidly growing edge in ammunition supplies.

