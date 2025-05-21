Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

Why Poland is Critical – For Ukraine and Europe’s Defense 

Poland has won praise for its military, and for “getting Russia right”

Why Poland is Critical – For Ukraine and Europe’s Defense 
Central and Eastern EuropeNATOEuropeReporting

GNIEW, POLAND - A Polish soldier stands by as Leopard 2PL main battle tanks of the Polish armed forces descend from M3 amphibious rigs of the German/British Amphibious Engineer Battalion 130 after crossing the Vistula River during the NATO Dragon 24 military exercise on March 04, 2024 near Gniew, Poland. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The Cipher Brief
By The Cipher Brief

EXPERT INTERVIEWS – Sunday’s presidential election in Poland, and the country’s growing role in NATO, have put a fresh focus on Poland as a critical part of European efforts to defend against Russian aggression. 

No European country – other than Ukraine itself – has been as directly affected by Russia’s 2022 invasion. Poland has taken the highest number of Ukrainian refugees by far; overall, nearly nine million have crossed into Poland, and three years into the war, roughly one million Ukrainian refugees remain there. The country has also faced repeated threats from Moscow; last month, Russia's foreign intelligence chief Sergey Naryshkin criticized Poland and the Baltic nations for "constantly rattling their weapons,” and warned that in the event of "aggression from NATO," those countries would be "the first to suffer."

Keep reading...Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Related Articles

Report for Monday, June 2, 2025

8:03 America/EST Monday, June 2 [...] More
Open Source Reports
Russia's Nuclear Rhetoric: Cold War Redux

Russia's Nuclear Rhetoric: Cold War Redux

EXPERT INTERVIEW — Russia has accompanied its war against Ukraine with an escalation of nuclear rhetoric reminiscent of that used during the Cold [...] More
RussiaEuropeNuclear

From Kabul to Kyiv: Lessons the U.S. Must Heed for Peace

OPINION — Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, I’ve found the familiar rhetoric supporting Ukraine’s right to self-defense against Russian [...] More
Matin BekAfghanistanAsia

Dead Drop: May 30

A GOLD MEDAL SPORT: Remember those senior members of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s staff who were summarily fired for – well, it was never [...] More

Open Source Report for Friday, May 25, 2025

8:27 America/EST Friday, May 30 [...] More
Open Source Reports

Rogg's History of Intelligence: Insightful, But Incomplete

BOOK REVIEW: The Spy and the State: The History of American IntelligenceBy Jeffrey P. Rogg / Oxford University PressReviewed by: Jason U. [...] More
The Spy and the State

Report for Wednesday, May 28, 2025

8:21 America/New_York Wednesday, May 28 [...] More
Open Source Reports

Airborne, All The Way

BOOK REVIEW: NOTHING BUT COURAGE The 82nd Airborne’s Daring D-Day Mission and Their Heroic Charge Across the La Fiere BridgeBy: James Donovan / [...] More
Nothing But Courage

The Latest

Ukraine is a Crucible of Innovation, Not a Perfect Blueprint

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE – Ukrainian technology expositions are abuzz with enterprise and excitement. I have watched unmanned systems glide through [...] More
Joey GagnardTech/CyberEuropeUkraine

A U.S. President Pursuing Peace

OPINION — It’s gratifying seeing President Donald Trump personally pursuing peace and reconciliation in a world ravaged by war and conflict. His [...] More
AsiaMiddle EastEuropeAmbassador Joseph DeTrani

Chinese Ghost Machines: The Hidden Risk in Australia's Energy Infrastructure

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — The recent revelations from Reuters and other U.S. news outlets, detailing the discovery of "rogue" communication devices [...] More
ChinaLiesl JordanCipher Brief Expert ViewEspionage
watch now
{{}}