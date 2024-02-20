Sign up to our free email newsletter »

National Security is Everyone's Business

February 21, 2024 | 12:31 AM ET

At War’s Two-Year Mark, Ukraine Needs a “Plot Twist”

Members Only Subscribe to read the full article
Already a member? Log In
February 20th, 2024 by Tom Nagorski

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING – For Ukraine, the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion offered reasons for hope. The country had thwarted the initial assault on Kyiv, routed Russian forces in Kharkiv and Kherson, inflicted staggering levels of Russian casualties and made a global hero of the comedian-turned-president Volodymyr Zelensky. The courage and prowess of the Ukrainians, along with Russia’s brutality, had accomplished the reverse of what Vladimir Putin had intended: NATO was galvanized, and Ukraine won a huge outlay of financial and military aid. One year ago, a Ukrainian counteroffensive loomed, and some Western officials and analysts suggested Putin and his “special military operation” were on the ropes. 

On February 24, 2023, Zelensky marked the anniversary with a vow: “We know that 2023 will be the year of our victory!”

The Cipher Brief has become the most popular outlet for former intelligence officers; no media outlet is even a close second to The Cipher Brief in terms of the number of articles published by formers.” —Sept. 2018, Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 62

Access all of The Cipher Brief‘s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+Member.

Continue Reading

Get access to all our briefs

Sign up Today

Already a member? Log In

Categorized as:Russia UkraineTagged with:

Search

Close