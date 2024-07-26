Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

July 26th, 2024 | 3:53 PM ET

At Paris Olympics, Americans and Israelis Top List of Security Worries

For some athletes in Paris, an already-intense security clampdown is even greater.

French soldiers stand guard near the Eiffel Tower in Paris on July 21, 2024, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)
Posted: July 26th, 2024

By Monique El-Faizy

Monique El-Faizy is a Paris-based journalist.

Editor’s Note: This story was published just hours before a series of arson attacks struck France’s high-speed rail network.

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — As the 2024 Summer Olympics get under way, so does an unprecedented effort to keep the games safe.  

