Are U.S. Taxpayers Unintentionally Funding China’s Military Development?

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING — As a response to concerns about U.S. involvement in Chinese high-tech industries, President Biden this month signed an executive order that aims to preclude American companies from aiding Beijing’s development in a number of spheres – from semiconductor technology to artificial intelligence to quantum mechanics – in addition to implementing a new slate of constraints regarding U.S. private investment.

Despite the CCP’s threat of retaliation and lament of “economic coercion and tech bullying,” critics and some industry experts worry that the measures don’t go far enough and are suggesting U.S. taxpayers are inadvertently funding China’s rapid military expansion and development.