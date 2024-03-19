Fighting Disinformation in the AI Era

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE ANALYSIS – A decade ago, the term “disinformation” was rarely in the national security conversation; today it’s a top concern for virtually all branches of government, and the threat of state-backed disinformation campaigns against the U.S. rated multiple mentions in the 2024 Threat Assessment Report, which was released last week.

The report forecast that Russia and China would both use disinformation to influence the November U.S. elections. “Russia’s influence actors have adapted their efforts to better hide their hand, and may use new technologies, such as generative AI, to improve their capabilities and reach into Western audiences,” the report said, along with an assessment that “China is demonstrating a higher degree of sophistication in its influence activity, including experimenting with generative AI.”