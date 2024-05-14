National Security is Everyone's Business

May 14th, 2024 | 4:43 AM ET

After $130 Billion in U.S. Aid, Why Israel Can ‘Stand Alone’

An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter aircraft flies during an air show in Tel Aviv on April 26, 2023, as Israel marks Independence Day. (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
By Elaine Shannon

Elaine Shannon, contributing editor at The Cipher Brief, is a former correspondent for Time and Newsweek. Her latest book is Hunting LeRoux (Harper Collins, 2019).

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — “If we need to stand alone, we will stand alone,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week, in response to President Joe Biden’s warning that the U.S. would not provide arms for a major military operation in Rafah. “I have said that if necessary, we will fight with our fingernails,” Netanyahu said. “But we have much more than fingernails.”   

So much more than fingernails.  

