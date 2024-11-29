A Personal Message of Thanks from The Cipher Brief

A PERSONAL MESSAGE / OPINION — In this space that’s normally reserved for world-class reporting and analysis of global security issues, we thought we’d do something different this Thanksgiving weekend and take a moment to thank you and let you know how much you inspire us and how much you have taught us about the value of community.

When we set out to launch a new media company back in 2015, our goal was to create an unbiased and non-partisan publication that applied deeply-experienced expertise to the issues of the day. We wanted to publish a product that went beyond telling you what happened and bring you the expert-level context we all need to help navigate an increasingly complicated world.

More than nine years later, what we realized is that we didn’t just create a publication, we created a community. Today, The Cipher Brief community consists of more than 500K readers, subscribers and followers who deeply care about the quality and perspective of information on national and global security issues.

To serve that community, we aim to publish some of the best reporting in the business, we share expert-level opinion pieces and commentary (always clearly labeled ‘opinion’) and we provide analysis that gives our subscribers multiple lenses through which to understand events.

We are incredibly grateful to our team here at The Cipher Brief for pulling all of this together every day in an easily digestible way. And we are incredibly grateful for you. Running a media publication in today’s environment is not for the faint-hearted. You have proven to us that’s it’s worth it. You don’t just read the news – you contribute to the conversation, and you are a part of our community. We listen to and value your feedback and as a result, we create new products like the Open Source Report, to keep you up to speed each day in the same way that a president’s team keeps the country’s senior leadership updated.

We’re also grateful for the opportunity to produce credible, non-partisan, public-private sector events that bring together the world’s top minds on issues ranging from geopolitical headlines to the growing impact of cyber and emerging technology and beginning in 2025, we’re focusing a lot on the investment community, which is playing an increasingly important role in future U.S. and global security. (Read The Cipher Brief’s Nightcap Newsletter to be among the first to find out about our convergence conference in Austin, Texas next year.)

This year, many of you joined us for The Cipher Brief Threat Conference as CIA Director Bill Burns shared with us the one thing that keeps him up at night, NSA Director Timothy Haugh told us why the U.S. needs a ‘whole of nation’ approach when it comes to China and leaders from some of the world’s most impactful companies shared insights on how they are innovating to stay ahead of the threats.

We’re grateful to you all. Thank you for being a part of The Cipher Brief Community. May coming together always deliver more value to all of us, than going it alone.



Read more expert-driven national security insights, perspective and analysis in The Cipher Brief because National Security is Everyone’s Business.