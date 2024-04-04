National Security is Everyone's Business

April 4th, 2024 | 12:36 AM ET

Why Ukraine’s Refugees Are a National Security Issue

Posted: April 4th, 2024

By Brian Bonner

Brian Bonner led the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's English-language newspaper, from 2008-2021, but spent most of his career as a journalist covering international, national and local news for the St. Paul Pioneer Press in Minnesota from 1983-2007. Now, besides working for The Cipher Brief, he hosts a weekly English-language podcast on Hromadske (Public) Radio in Kyiv.

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — Ukraine’s fate isn’t only being decided on the battlefield or on Capitol Hill; it also rests in the hands of nearly five million people who have fled the country. 

While there are many children and elderly citizens among the 4.9 million Ukrainians who have fled the country, there are also medical, tech and other skilled workers, along with hundreds of thousands of potential soldiers. 

“The Cipher Brief has become the most popular outlet for former intelligence officers; no media outlet is even a close second to The Cipher Brief in terms of the number of articles published by formers.” —Sept. 2018, Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 62

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Subscriber+

Categorized as:Reporting UkraineTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close