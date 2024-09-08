Why the ‘Philadelphi Corridor’ May Derail a Gaza Deal

DEEP DIVE — A small sliver of territory lies at the heart of the desperate international effort to free Hamas’ remaining hostages, and bring at least a temporary peace to Gaza.

The Philadelphi Corridor – nine miles long and just 100 yards wide – runs along Gaza’s southern border with Egypt, and is mentioned in nearly every briefing on the state of the ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas. As the U.S., Egypt and Qatar work to draft a new – and some say last-chance – deal that will satisfy the warring parties, that small corridor keeps getting in the way.