June 11th, 2024 | 1:47 PM ET

Why Israel’s Hostage Rescue May Set Back Push for Peace

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL – JUNE 8: 27-year-old Andrey Kozlov, one of the four Israeli hostages retrieved after a military operation in Gaza, departs from a military vehicle to be taken to the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo by Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images)
By Tom Nagorski

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — Saturday’s raid that freed four hostages brought Israel a rare moment to celebrate—for families that had lost faith that the captives would come home, for a government lambasted for its failures to free them, and for a military that had drawn criticism but was now being showered with praise for a daring and successful mission. 

But the rescues may also have set back efforts to reach a cease-fire agreement and bring the remaining hostages home. That’s because many analysts believe the raid will embolden the Israeli government to hold to its hard line in negotiations, and drive Hamas to demand an end to the war before freeing any more captives.

