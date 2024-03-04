Can the Gaza War End With Hamas Leaders at Large and Netanyahu in Power? 

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING – Nearly every week, politicians and headline writers tell the world that a ceasefire in Gaza is at hand. A new deal will bring a halt to the fighting, more humanitarian aid and the release of hostages. And within days, the promised deal collapses. As for a longer-term truce, the two sides are facing off across a seemingly unbridgeable gap, agreeing only that they cannot agree to each other’s conditions.

“We will not relent until we achieve total victory over our enemies,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said recently, repeating what has become a mantra since the war began in October. Any pause in the fighting, Netanyahu insists, must be temporary.