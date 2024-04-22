When U.S-China Competition Reaches Outer Space   

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — A race for control of space is underway, and just as on earth, the U.S. and China are the top competitors. ”Congested and contested” is the way Deborah Lee James, former Secretary of the Air Force, describes the current space environment, in which earthly frictions and ambitions are being projected into space, with China and the U.S. leading the way.

James and other experts told The Cipher Brief that today’s uneasy mix of economic competition and military rivalry between Washington and Beijing now stretches into the heavens.