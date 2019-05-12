What is Iran’s Next Move?

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is calling for unity and says that his country is facing ‘unprecedented’ pressure as the U.S. continues to ratchet up sanctions.

Tehran said last week it will no longer comply with portions of the negotiated nuclear agreement, an agreement which the U.S. left last year, while several European countries remain committed to the deal.

Iran’s threat to no longer comply is widely seen as an ultimatum meant to pressure European countries to convince Washington to back off of increased sanctions demands. European countries have indicated they will reject any ultimatums.

Tehran has previously threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz in response to increased sanctions and the U.S. deployed warships to the Gulf last week amid reported intelligence indicating that Iran was enabling proxies to launch attacks against U.S. interests.

