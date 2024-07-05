WEEKEND INTERVIEW: Russia’s War – and Russian Espionage – Are Causing Havoc in Europe

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — Since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russian espionage and disinformation campaigns have caused havoc across Europe. Russian opposition figures in Europe have been harassed and even killed, and officials have accused Moscow of sabotage attacks aimed at undermining support for Ukraine.

Great Britain retaliated in May, removing the diplomatic status of several official Russian properties in the U.K., heavily restricting Russian diplomatic visas, and expelling Russia’s defense attache for allegedly being an undeclared spy.