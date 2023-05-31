‘We Need an AI Geneva Convention,’ says Rep. Moulton

EXCLUSIVE SUBSCRIBER+MEMBER INTERVIEW — On the same day that a group of industry leaders warned of the “risk of extinction” that stems from unbridled artificial intelligence, Congressman Seth Moulton (D-MA) sat down for a wide-ranging interview with The Cipher Brief about its effects on war-fighting, autonomous weaponry, and why a Geneva Convention for AI is needed before it is too late.

“[This warning] is a meaningful warning because it’s coming from the industry leaders who stand to profit off AI the most,” said Moulton. “If they’re willing to curtail their own business to put guardrails around their product, all of us should pay attention.”