View From Ukraine: US is Bowing To Russia’s ‘Blackmail’

EXPERT INTERVIEW — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in the U.S., bringing with him what he calls a “plan for victory” to present to President Joe Biden and other American leaders, and take advantage of the annual United Nations General Assembly gathering to make his case in person, to global supporters and skeptics alike.

Zelensky’s first stop was a strategic one – a Sunday tour of the Scranton Army Munitions Plant in Pennsylvania, which has been churning out 155mm artillery shells for the Ukrainian resistance against Russia. “I have heard that 400 people work here, but I wanted very much to come here and to thank you,” Zelesnky said. “Four hundred people have saved millions of Ukrainians.” Pennsylvania Congressman Matt Cartwright, who was there for the Ukrainian leader’s visit, said Zelensky’s message was simple. “Thank you. And we need more.”