September 24th, 2024 | 5:00 AM ET

View From Ukraine: US is Bowing To Russia’s ‘Blackmail’

A top analyst in Ukraine says his biggest concern is that the next U.S. president may not be prepared to deal with Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C), with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) and US President Joe Biden (R), attends a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council during the NATO 75th anniversary summit in Washington, DC, on July 11, 2024. (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images)
Posted: September 23rd, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

EXPERT INTERVIEW — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in the U.S., bringing with him what he calls a “plan for victory” to present to President Joe Biden and other American leaders, and take advantage of the annual United Nations General Assembly gathering to make his case in person, to global supporters and skeptics alike. 

Zelensky’s first stop was a strategic one – a Sunday tour of the Scranton Army Munitions Plant in Pennsylvania, which has been churning out 155mm artillery shells for the Ukrainian resistance against Russia. “I have heard that 400 people work here, but I wanted very much to come here and to thank you,” Zelesnky said. “Four hundred people have saved millions of Ukrainians.” Pennsylvania Congressman Matt Cartwright, who was there for the Ukrainian leader’s visit, said Zelensky’s message was simple. “Thank you. And we need more.”

