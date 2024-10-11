US Intelligence: Russia, China and Iran in Election Propaganda Blitz

DEEP DIVE — As Election Day 2024 draws near, the United States’ adversaries are bombarding American voters with propaganda and false narratives in unprecedented scope and intensity, U.S. intelligence officials and cybersecurity executives said this week.

The Office of National Intelligence (ODNI), Federal Bureau of Investigation and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a joint warning Monday of intensified election interference efforts by Russia, China and Iran.