Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

October 11th, 2024 | 2:37 AM ET

US Intelligence: Russia, China and Iran in Election Propaganda Blitz

Officials see a range of election interference ploys - some aimed at Trump, some at Harris, and most just looking to disrupt and divide.

DEEP DIVE
LANSING, MI – AUGUST 6- Voting booths during the Michigan state-wide primary at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lansing, Michigan, U.S. (Photo by Emily Elconin for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Posted: October 11th, 2024

By Elaine Shannon

Elaine Shannon, contributing editor at The Cipher Brief, is a former correspondent for Time and Newsweek. Her latest book is Hunting LeRoux (Harper Collins, 2019).

DEEP DIVE — As Election Day 2024 draws near, the United States’ adversaries are bombarding American voters with propaganda and false narratives in unprecedented scope and intensity, U.S. intelligence officials and cybersecurity executives said this week. 

The Office of National Intelligence (ODNI), Federal Bureau of Investigation and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a joint warning Monday of intensified election interference efforts by Russia, China and Iran. 

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Sign Up Log In

Categorized as:North America Reporting Tech/CyberTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close