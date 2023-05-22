Understanding the World Like a CIA Analyst

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — Over the weekend, Ukraine said its forces were encircling Bakhmut. Russia, meanwhile, congratulated its troops for taking the embattled Ukrainian city. It is precisely these types of conflicting accounts that policymakers need clarity on. And they often turn to the CIA to provide it.

Helping to parse fact-from-fiction, CIA’s former Deputy Director for Analysis Linda Weissgold’s 40 year career at the agency spanned evaluations of Ukrainian battlefields, Iranian nuclear programs, and the long game threats being posed by China, to name a few – the latter of which she gave special attention during a recent interview with The Cipher Brief.