Is Made-in-Ukraine the Answer to Russia’s War Machine?

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — Russia’s relentless assault on Ukraine has forced a revival of Ukraine’s domestic defense industry. Ukraine tripled defense production in 2023, the first full year of weapons manufacturing following Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

While Ukraine cannot counter Russia’s invasion without international support, its local production of military equipment has been critical, particularly given delays in the delivery of Western military aid. Ukraine’s greatest achievement in this sector has involved drone weapons; the country is now producing 90 percent of needed drone components, according to Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. Ukraine is also accelerating production of artillery shells, with plans to produce NATO-standard 155mm shells later this year.