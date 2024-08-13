Ukraine’s Kursk Invasion Sends Shockwaves Through Russia: ‘How Did We Miss It?’

EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — The latest bulletins from the Russia-Ukraine war sound like those written in the early days of the February 2022 invasion: Armed forces swarm across the border; swaths of territory are captured; and 180,000 people flee as the invading force advances.

Familiar language – but a totally different story. Now the invaders are Ukrainian, the evacuees are Russians in the southwestern Kursk region, and the Kremlin and its propaganda outlets are struggling to deal with the news and its consequences.