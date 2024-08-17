Ukraine’s Bold Invasion Raises Fears in Russia, and Questions About the War

Three Years Later, a ‘Report Card’ for the Taliban
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — Three years ago today, Taliban forces marched into Kabul, as American forces were leaving Afghanistan, and a U.S.-backed government collapsed. The moment […] More
EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — The latest bulletins from the Russia-Ukraine war sound like those written in the early days of the February 2022 invasion: Armed forces swarm […] More
SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — It was a brief war with long-lasting consequences. Sixteen years ago this month, Russian forces invaded Georgia, in what some experts described […] More
BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT — Individually, China, Russia, Iran and North Korea consistently rank high on the U.S. list of global threats but national and […] More
SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE ANALYSIS — Ukraine continues to strike Russian military targets in occupied Crimea, an area that has seen the most dynamic fighting in the […] More
BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT – Can war be avoided over Taiwan? It’s a question complicated by the opaque nature of decision-making in China, the global economic […] More
