Ukraine Enlists Local Drone Makers in War Effort

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING (KYIV) – After a near constant barrage of Russian missile attacks targeting Kyiv over the past several weeks, a wave of drones recently targeted Moscow, bringing the war effort to the Russian capital in earnest for the very first time. While Kyiv has officially denied involvement, Ukrainian leaders have been quick to hail the impact of drones in this conflict.

“The goal of an army of drones is truly ambitious,” President Zelensky said in a recent statement, outlining a move to expand his country’s unmanned reconnaissance and attacking capabilities. “It seems to me that it is of the utmost importance.”