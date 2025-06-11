Skip to content
How Long Can Ukraine Fight?

Cipher Brief Experts assess Ukraine’s chances as hopes wane for a truce

EuropeUkraine

Soldiers of the 30th Prince Konstanty Ostrogski Mechanized Brigade fire a missile from a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher at the positions of Russian troops in the Donetsk direction, Ukraine, on June 3, 2025.

(

Photo by Viacheslav Madiievskyi/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images

)
Tom Nagorski
By Tom Nagorski
Managing Editor, The Cipher Brief

Tom Nagorski is the Managing Editor for The Cipher Brief.  He previously served as Global Editor for Grid and served as ABC News Managing Editor for International Coverage as well as Senior Broadcast Producer for World News Tonight.

DEEP DIVE – As ceasefire talks falter, U.S. support wanes, and Russia opens a new military offensive, Ukraine faces critical questions about how it can continue to fight.

Even so, on some fronts, there is still good news for Kyiv: Ukraine has been buoyed by repeated pledges of European military support, and it has shown an increasing ability to carry out damaging strikes inside Russian territory.

