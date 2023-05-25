Turkey’s Run-Off Could Upend Security in Europe, and Beyond

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING – With world attention focusing in on Turkey’s presidential run-off election, where incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan is locked in what is perhaps the most serious challenge of his career, global interest is homing in on a relative political outsider who could reshape a key, albeit complicated, NATO member.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is seeking to end Erdogan’s two decades of power, despite earlier leads, is currently trailing in the polls ahead of Sunday’s vote. Whomever wins will ultimately direct Turkey during a period of soaring inflation, destroyed infrastructure – as a result of a massive 7.8 earthquake in February – and increasingly complex relationships with Russia, the West, the Middle East, and China.