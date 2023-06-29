The Way AI Learns Poses Risks So Large That They Almost ‘Supplant’ Threats From China

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING — Back in March, a group of intelligence leaders testified before Congress with a warning: the Chinese Communist Party constitutes the “most consequential threat” to U.S. national security, particularly with regard its ever more aggressive cyber pursuits. But only a few months later, with a growing array of threats tied to artificial intelligence that do not always originate from Beijing, that focus appears to be widening.

“Yes, China is top of mind,” said Chris Krebs, former U.S. Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, speaking at the Cyber Initiatives Group Summit on Wednesday. “But it’s almost being supplanted by AI risk.”