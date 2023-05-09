The Race to Write the World’s First AI Rule Book

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING — Designed to drum up the world’s first AI rulebook, the European Union’s proposed Artificial Intelligence Act is a far-reaching legal framework aimed at strengthening Artificial Intelligence (AI) governance across a wide range of sectors, which has rivals watching as they consider their own versions.

Being first to write rules governing AI, experts say, will likely afford competitive advantages – particularly in the security space – and will help devise global standards and align markets along common values and priorities.