The Quantum Revolution is Almost Upon Us

BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT: The potential of quantum is unquestioned, and far-reaching. It could create unbreakable encryption (and render current encryption methods useless), propel advances in artificial intelligence, and even accelerate the development of drugs and medical treatments. That broad sweep of possible outcomes explains why investments are pouring into the field from around the globe. And as governments and companies announce new initiatives and strategies for quantum, especially intense is the R&D taking place in three sectors – quantum computing, sensors, and communications.

THE BIG QUESTIONS: As the global race for quantum breakthroughs intensifies, what will be the impact on economies, national security, and life on the planet? Who will, and who will not, benefit economically from quantum advances? And what is the potential for world powers to enter into an unprecedented era of “quantum warfare”?