The President's Daily Brief: No Assembly Required?

New questions about the production - and consumption - of the President's Daily Brief

The President's Daily Brief: No Assembly Required?
CIAODNIIntelligenceReporting

A briefer holds a briefing book prior to the Presidential Daily Briefing (PDB) in the Outer Oval Office 3/10/09. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Cipher Brief
The Cipher Brief

EXPERT INTERVIEW — It’s a document that rarely makes news, for obvious reasons: the whole point of the President‘s Daily Brief (PDB) – a summary of intelligence and analysis about national security threats and the world’s hot zones – is that it’s put together with classified intelligence and information. Lately, however, the PDB has made headlines involving how it's prepared - and how it's consumed. 

Last week, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said she was moving the assembly of the PDB away from the Central Intelligence Agency, which has traditionally been tasked with doing the work, to her own department. That may seem like a minor bureaucratic change, but it raised eyebrows among some in the intelligence community who have participated in the process. 

