Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

January 31st, 2025 | 8:41 AM ET

Amid Calls for ‘Overhaul,’ Challenges Facing the Intelligence Community

Former CIA officials weigh in on the future of the IC

EXPERT ANALYSIS
U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance swears in newly confirmed CIA Director John Ratcliffe while his wife, Michele Ratcliffe looks on during a ceremony in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House on January 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Posted: January 31st, 2025

By The Cipher Brief

BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT — President Donald Trump vowed throughout his 2024 campaign that if elected, he would initiate a revamp of the intelligence community (IC). “We will clean out all of the corrupt actors in our national security and intelligence apparatus, and there are plenty of them,” Trump said in November. “The departments and agencies that have been weaponized will be completely overhauled.” Some of Trump’s choices for top IC positions — in particular Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence and Kash Patel as FBI Director — have echoed the President’s calls for dramatic change. 

Institutional change and “overhaul“ can mean many different things, of course, especially for an institution as large and multifaceted as the U.S. intelligence community. As Trump‘s second term gets underway, and with an unprecedented array and diversity of threats facing the country, we asked several members of The Cipher Brief expert network, all longtime veterans of the IC, for their thoughts on the challenges ahead for U.S. intelligence. While they all agreed that change was needed, they differed on the most important challenges – from counterrorism to the China threat, from hybrid warfare to data management in the AI age, and more.

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Sign Up Log In

Categorized as:Intelligence national securityTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close