The Potential Impact of the Growing Rift Between Israel and Washington

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — As the war in the Middle East rages into the new year and concerns over the Palestinian death toll mount, officials are rapidly and openly diverging from the administration’s initial messaging of devout support for Israel.

In perhaps his harshest criticism of Israel’s top brass to date, President Biden remarked during a fundraiser last month, that the Israeli government was losing international support for their war in Gaza. He also referred to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as running “the most conservative government in Israel’s history” and someone who “doesn’t want a two-state solution” to Israel’s protracted conflict with Palestinians. The candid condemnation came just hours after Netanyahu publicly vowed to resist growing American pressure to put the Palestinian Authority in charge of Gaza once the war simmers and Israel achieves its objective to oust Hamas from its governing role.