The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI): ‘Coordinated Orchestra’ or ‘Loveless Marriage’?

DEEP DIVE – The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) is a relatively recent addition to the institutional architecture of the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC), born in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks. And in the wake of Donald Trump’s election, the ODNI is getting a lot of fresh attention.

The President-elect has vowed to remake the IC. “We will clean out all of the corrupt actors in our national security and intelligence apparatus, he said during the campaign. “The departments and agencies have been weaponized will be completely overhauled.”