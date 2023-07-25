The Hunt for Spies Inside the U.S. is Harder than you Think

EXCLUSIVE SUBSCRIBER+MEMBER INTERVIEW — Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin says there is “no such thing as an overseas police station” but U.S. counterintelligence officials beg to differ. U.S. officials say that Chinese offices being set up across major American cities – allegedly used to spy, harass, and threaten – are just one of the ways that modern espionage is taking on a new form.
Acting Deputy Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) Mirriam-Grace MacIntyre told The Cipher Brief during a recent Subscriber+Member briefing that in some cases, members of the diaspora community report back about certain individuals of interest. “We also have seen them use private investigators or local police to collect and provide information.”
