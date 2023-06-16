A Life of Secrets: A Candid Conversation with Michael Vickers

Subscriber+Exclusive Interview — In his new book, By All Means Available: Memoirs of a Life in Intelligence, Special Operations, and Strategy, former Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Cipher Brief Expert Dr. Michael G. Vickers shares a lot of the secrets he spent a career protecting.

As Ukraine pushes Russian forces from occupied territory, The Cipher Brief sat down with the former chief U.S. strategist who helped orchestrate something similar against Moscow, albeit far more secretive, some four decades ago.