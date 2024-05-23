The Global Race to Produce AI-Driven War Machines

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — The marvels of artificial intelligence caught the imagination again this month when Frank Kendall, the secretary of the Air Force, took a spin in an AI-controlled F-16 fighter that flew a mock dogfight against a human-piloted opponent.

The AI-driven F-16 – known as the X-62 Vista — maneuvered to within 1,000 feet of a piloted F-16, as each fighter tried to expose a vulnerability. In other words, a human being and an AI-piloted war machine were feeling one another out, and angling for an edge in the skies.