The Global Race to Produce AI-Driven War Machines

Ukraine Pleads for Green Light To Hit Russia with U.S. Weapons
SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — The future of Ukraine may depend on a single word from the United States: “Yes.” That’s the answer Ukraine is seeking from […] More
“The Cipher Brief has become the most popular outlet for former intelligence officers; no media outlet is even a close second to The Cipher Brief in terms of the number of articles published by formers.” —Sept. 2018, Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 62
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.
Related Articles
SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — The future of Ukraine may depend on a single word from the United States: “Yes.” That’s the answer Ukraine is seeking from […] More
SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — Even before the body of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was found, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s 85-year-old Supreme Leader, tweeted an exhortation for […] More
EXCLUSIVE SUBSCRIBER+EXPERT INTERVIEW – Iran’s state media said Monday that President Ebrahim Raisi had died in a helicopter crash that also took the lives of […] More
SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — As Taiwan prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Lai Ching-te on May 20, it’s also preparing for fresh provocations from Beijing. “The […] More
BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT — In a former Soviet republic, tens of thousands of people take to the streets to protest Russian interference. The Kremlin […] More
SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — When France’s President Emmanuel Macron warned that Europe might have to send troops to Ukraine to stop Russia from advancing elsewhere in […] More
Search