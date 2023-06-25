The Global Consequences of Russia’s Revolt

SUBSCRIBER+ EXPERT INTERVIEW – When an armed force of Russian mercenaries seized command centers and advanced toward Moscow, the effects set off a chain of events that security analysts say will likely ripple across the globe for years to come.

The “ability to project power and influence will be fundamentally weakened by [Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny] Prigozhin’s efforts,” noted Cipher Brief Expert Beth Sanner, former Deputy Director for National Intelligence. “This is going to be bigger than just what’s happening on the ground in Russia. Those rings of implications spread very wide.”