The Argument for Adopting a Reagan Strategy in Ukraine

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — Today, as Western pundits and military experts monitor progress of the Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russia’s occupation forces in Southern Ukraine, many correctly suggest that the U.S. and Ukraine’s other NATO allies need to provide the Ukrainians more weapons systems, and faster, to enable their efforts against the Russians.

There are also debates over the way the Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting their counteroffensive, with some arguing that the Ukrainians should focus all of their forces against a single objective along the Russian lines, while others say Kyiv should be pressing the Russians along the entire front, forcing them to shift forces to respond to Ukrainian attacks.