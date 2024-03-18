National Security is Everyone's Business

March 19th, 2024 | 4:24 PM ET

How AI Is Helping The U.S. Unravel China’s Dangerous Hacking Operation

Posted: March 18th, 2024

By Eric Geller

Reporting for The Cipher Brief

The U.S. intelligence community is relying on artificial intelligence to uncover some of the Chinese intrusions into U.S. critical infrastructure that have alarmed national security officials in recent years, according to a senior cybersecurity official.

“AI is one of the tools that is able to look across a large volume of activity on your network and understand what is normal and what is abnormal,” Rob Joyce, the outgoing head of the National Security Agency’s Cybersecurity Directorate, told reporters during a briefing at NSA headquarters on Friday.

