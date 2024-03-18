How AI Is Helping The U.S. Unravel China’s Dangerous Hacking Operation

The U.S. intelligence community is relying on artificial intelligence to uncover some of the Chinese intrusions into U.S. critical infrastructure that have alarmed national security officials in recent years, according to a senior cybersecurity official.

“AI is one of the tools that is able to look across a large volume of activity on your network and understand what is normal and what is abnormal,” Rob Joyce, the outgoing head of the National Security Agency’s Cybersecurity Directorate, told reporters during a briefing at NSA headquarters on Friday.