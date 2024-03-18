How AI Is Helping The U.S. Unravel China’s Dangerous Hacking Operation

Fighting Disinformation in the AI Era
SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE ANALYSIS – A decade ago, the term “disinformation” was rarely in the national security conversation; today it’s a top concern for virtually all […] More
“The Cipher Brief has become the most popular outlet for former intelligence officers; no media outlet is even a close second to The Cipher Brief in terms of the number of articles published by formers.” —Sept. 2018, Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 62
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.
Related Articles
SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE ANALYSIS – A decade ago, the term “disinformation” was rarely in the national security conversation; today it’s a top concern for virtually all […] More
SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING – In some ways, Wednesday’s House vote to ban or force the sale of the social media app TikTok was a landmark […] More
SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING –As President Joe Biden and other world leaders grow increasingly frustrated with the bloody stalemate in Gaza—no release of hostages, no end […] More
SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — The nation’s top intelligence agencies delivered a sobering threat assessment Monday, focused on spillover dangers posed by the wars in Ukraine and […] More
SUBSCRIBER+ INTERVIEW – Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told The Cipher Brief in a weekend interview that he believes U.S. military aid to Ukraine […] More
SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE ANALYSIS – From the Middle East to Russia’s war on Ukraine, cybersecurity to disinformation to the emergence of an axis of powers – […] More
Search