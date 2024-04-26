Blindsided by U.S. Ukraine Vote, Kremlin Scrambles to Respond

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — Russia’s reaction to the new infusion of U.S. aid for Ukraine has ranged from shrugs to fury, from warnings of nuclear conflagration to arguments that the $61 billion will make no difference. Some top Russian propagandists have responded with conspiracy theories and disinformation. Taken together, it’s a confusing mix that suggests the Kremlin was blindsided by last weekend’s vote.

For months, Russia assumed that this part of its war in Ukraine was won: the flow of billions of dollars in American military aid was ending, and Russian forces would take advantage of shrinking Ukrainian air defenses and a rapidly growing edge in ammunition supplies.