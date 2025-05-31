Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

Russia's Nuclear Rhetoric: Cold War Redux

Russia escalates nuclear saber-rattling as signaling to West over Ukraine

Russia's Nuclear Rhetoric: Cold War Redux
RussiaEuropeNuclear

09 May 2025, Russia, Moscow: On the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany, Russia commemorated the end of the Second World War in 1945 with a large military parade on Red Square. The annual arms display is also seen as a demonstration of the nuclear power's might.

(

Photo by Ulf Mauder/picture alliance via Getty Images

)
The Cipher Brief
By The Cipher Brief

EXPERT INTERVIEW — Russia has accompanied its war against Ukraine with an escalation of nuclear rhetoric reminiscent of that used during the Cold War. Soon after the February 2022 full-scale invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces to a “special regime of combat duty” in response to Western condemnation. In September 2022, Putin warned that Russia would “use all the means at our disposal” to defend its territorial integrity — widely interpreted as a veiled threat of the potential use of nuclear weapons — and insisted that the warning was “not a bluff.” Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, has warned of “full-scale nuclear war” with NATO.

In November 2024, Russia revised its nuclear doctrine, which appeared to lower the threshold for use of nuclear weapons. The updated policy broadened scenarios for nuclear use to include conventional attacks deemed to pose a “critical threat” to Russia’s sovereignty or territorial integrity, and attacks by a non-nuclear state backed by a nuclear-armed state. Both cases relate directly to Ukraine, which has launched cross-border attacks into Russia while being supported by Western military aid.

Keep reading...Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Related Articles

Report for Monday, June 2, 2025

8:03 America/EST Monday, June 2 [...] More
Open Source Reports
Russia's Nuclear Rhetoric: Cold War Redux

Russia's Nuclear Rhetoric: Cold War Redux

EXPERT INTERVIEW — Russia has accompanied its war against Ukraine with an escalation of nuclear rhetoric reminiscent of that used during the Cold [...] More
RussiaEuropeNuclear

From Kabul to Kyiv: Lessons the U.S. Must Heed for Peace

OPINION — Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, I’ve found the familiar rhetoric supporting Ukraine’s right to self-defense against Russian [...] More
Matin BekAfghanistanAsia

Dead Drop: May 30

A GOLD MEDAL SPORT: Remember those senior members of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s staff who were summarily fired for – well, it was never [...] More

Open Source Report for Friday, May 25, 2025

8:27 America/EST Friday, May 30 [...] More
Open Source Reports

Rogg's History of Intelligence: Insightful, But Incomplete

BOOK REVIEW: The Spy and the State: The History of American IntelligenceBy Jeffrey P. Rogg / Oxford University PressReviewed by: Jason U. [...] More
The Spy and the State

Report for Wednesday, May 28, 2025

8:21 America/New_York Wednesday, May 28 [...] More
Open Source Reports

Airborne, All The Way

BOOK REVIEW: NOTHING BUT COURAGE The 82nd Airborne’s Daring D-Day Mission and Their Heroic Charge Across the La Fiere BridgeBy: James Donovan / [...] More
Nothing But Courage

The Latest

Ukraine is a Crucible of Innovation, Not a Perfect Blueprint

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE – Ukrainian technology expositions are abuzz with enterprise and excitement. I have watched unmanned systems glide through [...] More
Joey GagnardTech/CyberEuropeUkraine

A U.S. President Pursuing Peace

OPINION — It’s gratifying seeing President Donald Trump personally pursuing peace and reconciliation in a world ravaged by war and conflict. His [...] More
AsiaMiddle EastEuropeAmbassador Joseph DeTrani

Chinese Ghost Machines: The Hidden Risk in Australia's Energy Infrastructure

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — The recent revelations from Reuters and other U.S. news outlets, detailing the discovery of "rogue" communication devices [...] More
ChinaLiesl JordanCipher Brief Expert ViewEspionage
watch now