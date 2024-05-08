On Putin’s “Victory Day,” A Warning To the West

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — It’s an unusually busy week in Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been inaugurated for a fifth term, the military is rehearsing its parades for May 9 – the annual celebration of “Victory Day,” honoring the heroes of World War II – and visitors are flocking to an exhibition in Victory Park, a sprawling complex that was built to honor the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany.
The exhibition carries a blunt message from the Kremlin to the West: We’re fighting you, too.
