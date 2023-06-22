Putin and the Million Dollar Questions for Intelligence Analysts

CIPHER BRIEF EXPERT ANALYSIS – With Ukraine now solidly into its long-awaited counteroffensive, western leaders are looking for signs of what impact the new actions may be having on the thinking of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What Putin is thinking when it comes to a long-term strategy for the war, maintaining control over the narrative playing out inside Russia and the strategic impact of nuclear threats are all top of mind not only for western leaders but also for some of the most experienced former senior CIA Officers who have served inside Russia.