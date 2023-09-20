On the US Radar: The Rise of China-backed Cyberattacks

The Department of Defense (DOD), in an unclassified summary of its 2023 Cyber Strategy, deems China as the US’ most flagrant threat in the realm of cybersecurity.

A classified version of the report, presented to Congress four months ago, serves as the blueprint for communicating defense priorities for the Pentagon’s 2022 National Security Strategy, 2022 National Defense Strategy, and the 2023 National Cybersecurity Strategy.