Myanmar’s Civil War Is Tearing the Country Apart

And Giving China and Russia a Front Row Seat. What's the Cost of Indifference?

Asia

KAYAH STATE KARENNI, MYANMAR - 2023/02/10: Soldier from the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and the Karenni Nationalities Defence Force (KNDF) sit in the back of a pick-up truck on their way to a military operation.

(

Photo by Thierry Falise/LightRocket via Getty Images

)
Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay
Contributing Cipher Brief Reporter
Hollie McKay is a Cipher Brief contributing writer, war crimes investigator, and author of "Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield". She previously worked as an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for over fourteen years with a focus on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING – The military government ruling Myanmar designated a significant ethnic rebel group as a terrorist organization on Thursday, just months before December’s planned elections. It may seem like just another headline in a far away land but the move to quell the Karen National Union (KNU) is a sign of what’s at stake in Myanmar, and how what’s happening there is shaping regional dynamics.

The country’s long-simmering civil war exploded after the 2021 coup that saw the military overthrow of the elected government led by Aung Aan Suu Kyi, uniting pro-democracy forces and ethnic militias against the junta.

