April 19th, 2024 | 4:56 AM ET

Middle East On Edge As Israel Vows Retaliation Against Iran

Posted: April 19th, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT – Even by Middle East standards, it’s a perilous moment: an unprecedented military strike by Iran against Israel; the U.S. and other countries urging Israel to refrain from a retaliatory attack; and Israeli leaders saying they plan to ignore that advice, and strike back.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Wednesday that Israel would “do whatever is necessary to defend itself,” after meeting British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, the latest global leaders to counsel restraint.

