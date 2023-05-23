Managing Expectations for the Ukrainian Counteroffensive

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING — Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, the U.S. has allocated more than $75 billion in military, economic, and humanitarian support to Kyiv, in what amounts to the largest series of US-aid packages to a European country since the days of Harry Truman’s Marshall Plan.

“We’ve given from the West the best kind of preparation that we could give for this force,” said former Supreme NATO Allied Commander, Gen. Wesley Clark. “[But] ultimately the greatest factor is likely to be the determination of Ukraine to regain its territory. It’s the will to fight, it’s the courage of the soldiers at every level.”